Grundy County Commission requests snow removal bids

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for snow removal and ice melt applications for the 2023-2024 winter season. The work will be conducted at the courthouse, former jail entrances, sidewalks, and the law enforcement center sidewalks, entrances, and parking spaces.

Bidders should itemize the cost per snow removal occurrence for each location and include the price for applying ice melt alone when snow removal is unnecessary. They must also provide a list of equipment intended for snow removal.

The county will receive bids at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton until 9:30 a.m. on November 7. Prospective bidders can obtain bid sheets from the county clerk’s office. For further information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-359-4040, extension 4.

The Grundy County Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or any part thereof.