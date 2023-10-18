Halloween dance for individuals with special needs set for October 28

A free dance for individuals with special needs is scheduled in the Sugg Room at the Ketcham Community Center on October 28, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Organizers promise an evening of fun and engagement, with first and second-place awards planned for the best costumes. Adding to the festivities, snacks will be available for all participants. Providing the soundtrack for the evening’s activities, Daniel Savage is set to enrich the event with a selection of music.

The initiative highlights a commitment to creating inclusive community events. For many, this dance represents more than an event; it is an opportunity for socialization, participation, and celebration within a supportive environment.