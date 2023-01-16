Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy.

It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator. The sheriff’s office said the incident turned violent when a suspect, 42-year-old Michael J. Stoddard, resisted and struggled with the deputy as Stoddard got into a gray four-door sedan. The news release said Stoddard put the car in reverse, with the driver’s door open, and struck the deputy who sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said Stoddard then fled the scene, going northbound at high speed on Highway 65. There was a passenger in the car – identified as 33-year-old Kaylee Long, who also was said to be on parole.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is also assisting. Pictures of Stoddard and Long are available on the Missouri Department of Corrections’ website. Individuals with information may call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 660-542-2200 or the Carrollton Police Department at 660-542-3128.

If the individuals are seen, Carroll County says do not approach, but consider them dangerous and call 911.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was evaluated at the scene by Carroll County Ambulance personnel.

