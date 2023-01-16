Obituary & Services: Wayne Robert Albertson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri.

Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.

Survivors include one son, Kenneth Wayne Albertson and wife Kim of Wheeling, Missouri; one daughter, Kathy Sue Paris of Meadville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jeff Albertson and wife Angela, Matt Albertson and wife Emily, Danielle Stork and husband Scott, and Kyle Paris; eight great-grandchildren, Kiah, Quin, Ellis, Anni, Willow, Emmett, Emersyn, and Emberlyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah Pauline Albertson; one son-in-law, James Robert Paris; two brothers, Howard Marvin Albertson and Warren Albertson; and one sister, Helen Lane.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadville First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

