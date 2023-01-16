Gallatin businessman presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gallatin businessman, David Critten, presented the program at the Thursday meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Critten talked about Landmark Manufacturing, established by Critten’s grandfather in 1953 as Longwood Furnace. The company manufactured furnace-related items on a local and regional basis until 1974 when it began nationwide distribution. The company entered the metal fabrication subcontractor business in 1978, changing its name to Landmark in 1986.

The business is located in a 650,000-square-foot building on a 40-acre site east of Gallatin. Its top customers include Kubota, Modine, and Meritor with lawn and garden/recreation manufacturing making up around 51 percent of the company’s business. Landmark also produces the Good-One Smoker, a business the company purchased after originally being the smoker’s builder. The high-end smoker is sold internationally.

Critten also showed a video of some of the equipment used by his business, adding that employee training is done in-house. Landmark currently has 116 employees, including in-house auditors and engineers.

During the business meeting, a discussion was held regarding the Rotary club’s 100th-anniversary celebration scheduled for Thursday, March 9. A program and meal will be held at NCMC’s Cross Hall Coffee Shop.

The program for the Jan. 19 meeting will include a discussion of the celebration as well as a Presentation by Gary Schuett regarding volunteer needs for the Grundy County Council on Aging.

