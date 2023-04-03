Carroll County Memorial Hospital recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

CCMH is a 25-bed critical access facility serving Carrollton and the surrounding communities. It offers 24-hour emergency care, specialized services such as advanced diagnostics, outpatient specialty clinics, post-acute skilled care (swing bed), and comprehensive family care.

“CCMH is committed to excellence and innovation, which allows us to provide healthcare quality, experience, accessibility, affordability and equity to our communities,” said Scott Thoreson, CCMH’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to strive for our mission of being dedicated to the health and well-being of all we serve and our vision to be the premier healthcare destination.”

Carrollton is one of four Missouri hospitals named to the Critical Access Hospitals list including Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany, Mercy Hospital in Cassville, and Mosaic Medical Center in Albany.

“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top-performing rural hospitals.”

Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the website or call 660-542-1695.

Related