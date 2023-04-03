St. Joseph man released from Missouri Department of Corrections to face charges in Grundy County

Local News April 3, 2023 KTTN News
Child support payments.
A St. Joseph man today was released from a detention center to face Grundy County charges of felony non-support.

Forty-three-year-old Robert Lee Sharp was released from the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and is held in custody in Grundy County awaiting an

April 11th date in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond is $10,000 cash.

Court documents accuse Sharp of having overdue child support in excess of 12 months – a figure listed as $4,664. His past record, according to documents filed with the charge, shows Sharp was convicted of a non support charge in 2011 and a felony drug possession charge in 2014, both in Buchanan County.

