Obituary & Services: Cheryl Jean Maggart

Cheryl Maggart, age 79, of Purdin, passed away, Friday, March 31, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. There will be a private graveside service at Meadville Cemetery in Meadville with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating.

Memorial contributions to Cheryl’s Grandchildren Love Fund (payable to Chedric Maggart) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Cheryl Jean, daughter of Edgar Lay and Geneva Irene (Thompson) Morris, was born on March 29, 1944, in Kansas City. On June 25, 1966, she married John Lyle Maggart.

Cheryl was a 1962 graduate of Meadville High School and a 1966 graduate of Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville. She then began working for Fort Osage High School as a physical education teacher and coach for the next 5 years. In 1970, following the death of her parents, Cheryl and Lyle relocated to the family farm in Purdin, Missouri, where they raised their boys.

Cheryl was a member of the United Methodist Church in Browning where she was active in the True Blue Club. She enjoyed cooking, canning, playing cards, gardening, quilting, and watching sports. Cheryl loved visiting with friends and family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, John Lyle Maggart of the home; two sons, Ceseree Maggart of Smithville, and Chedric Maggart and wife, Karen of Tonganoxie, Kansas; four grandchildren, Payton Maggart, Quinton Maggart, Kadyn Maggart, and Carson Maggart; and several nieces and nephews, and many great friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Geneva Morris; in-laws, J.B. and Eulavieve Maggart and brother-in-law, Keith Maggart.

