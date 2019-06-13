Carroll County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Director

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces their new Director to the community.

Anna Barlow is a 1998 graduate of Liberty High School. She continued her education with a degree from the University of Central Missouri and has been working with the public for the last fifteen years as a Registered Dietitian/Lactation Consultant in several public health departments, clinics, and a small family business. She is currently employed part-time at the Carroll County Health Department, Daviess County Health Department, Davita Dialysis Clinic in Marshall, BTC Healthcare in Boonville, and her family-owned business, Nina’s Hospitality. Joining the Chamber is a welcomed, exciting opportunity to serve the county she loves.

Four years ago, she and her husband Lance, decided to move to Carrollton to raise their children. Lance is a 1999 graduate of Carrollton High School and came home to teach and coach at the Carrollton Middle School. They have a nine-year-old son, Carter, four-year-old daughter, Kate and five-year-old pup, Lexie. They are active members of First Baptist Church and are proud to call Carrollton home.

Anna’s interests include a love of people, cooking, gardening, music, running and traveling. Her current public service includes the Carrollton Park Board, Carrollton PTO, Missouri Breastfeeding Coalition, Aquatic Center Committee, Breastfeeding Coordinator for Carroll County, Nutrition Coordinator of Daviess County and most importantly, a wife and mom to some terrific people.

The Barlow family chose to move to Carrollton because it is a thriving small town with a strong school system, locally-owned businesses, beautiful park, growing hospital, and many opportunities. She is interested in serving Carrollton because she believes her love of people, motivation, experience coordinating programs, networking and organizing events will be an asset to this community. Anna is thrilled to join the Chamber and welcomes another opportunity to