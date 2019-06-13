Novinger couple killed after tractor-trailer truck slams into pickup

A Novinger couple was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident at Monroe City, in Marion County.

The highway patrol reports the driver of a pickup, 77-year-old Janie Goodwin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 72-year-old Earl Goodwin, died less than an hour later at University Hospital in Columbia.

The eastbound pickup attempted to make a left turn from the right lane of Highway 36 and traveled into the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer. The pickup was struck in the driver’s side and was demolished.

Extensive damage was reported to the big rig which was operated by 34-year-old Lance Rogers of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania. Rogers received minor injuries and was taken to the Hannibal Regional Hospital.

All three occupants were using seat belts when the accident happened at 2:37 pm on Wednesday.

Assisting several highway patrol troopers were the Monroe City Police and Fire Departments, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Transportation.