Braymer School District reschedules graduation ceremony

The Braymer C-4 School District reports students will be allowed to pick up personal belongings from the school starting May 12th and 13th. The building will be open from 8 to 3 o’clock each of those days. Social distancing rules will apply, and only two families will be allowed to enter at the same time.

Elementary school students will be able to pick up pre-bagged belongings on designated teacher tables in the Hometown Heroes Hall. Middle school and high school students will be able to clean out their lockers. School supplies, books, and computers that have been assigned to students are to be returned to designated teacher tables in the school cafeteria on May 12th and 13th. There will be a checklist on each table for students to verify they have turned in all assigned supplies.

Braymer C-4 notes online educational resources will continue to be offered to students through May 18th on the district’s website. Breakfasts and lunches will also be provided through May 18th.

A Plus tutoring logs should be turned in by April 24th. The dates and offerings for summer school have yet to be determined.

Braymer C-4 has rescheduled the graduation ceremony for the afternoon of July 19th at 2 o’clock. The effective graduation date will remain May 10th. If social distancing guidelines are still in effect July 19th, an alternative graduation program is to be implemented, consisting of a graduation parade format.

