Hamilton School District to continue current method of instruction through May 20th

The Hamilton R-2 School District reports its current methods of instruction will continue through May 20th.

The district believes the instruction will prepare students for the next school year. Faculty will continue to provide new lessons, reteaching, and reassurance. Meals will also continue to be provided to students.

Superintendent Troy Ford says Hamilton R-2 is “committed” to holding a graduation ceremony when an opportunity is available and allowed. Additional information on graduation is to be released in the next few weeks as the district evaluates the possibilities.

Hamilton students and families can contact Ford with questions or more information at 816-583-2134.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares