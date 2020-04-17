Bridge engineering work to disrupt traffic on three Northwest Missouri routes

Soil borings for three planned bridge projects in Nodaway and Gentry counties will impact traffic beginning next week. The projects are all scheduled for bid lettings in late 2021 but are in the design phase right now.

April 21: Nodaway County U.S. Route 136 at the bridge over Long Branch Eastbound lane closed, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone

April 22: Nodaway County U.S. Route 136 at the bridge over Mozingo Branch Eastbound lane closed, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone

April 27 – May 1: Gentry County Route B at the bridge over Grantham Creek CLOSED between Route O and County Road 245 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily The roadway will be open each evening



All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

