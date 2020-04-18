Grundy R-5 Board of Education raises high school tuition rate

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on Thursday evening approved increasing the high school tuition to the state adequacy target of $6,375 for the 2020-2021 school year. Tuition had been $5,750 for high school and has not been increased in more than 20 years. Elementary tuition remains at $4,500.

The board approved the district beginning the Launch virtual school program. The cost to begin the program is $500. Launch will allow students to acquire high school credit using virtual instruction.

The board approved an agreement with the Princeton School District to provide mechanic services for Grundy R-5 buses at a rate of $4,000 per bus route. Grundy R-5 has three routes. Buses have been transferred to the Princeton bus barn for summer maintenance.

Letting of bids was approved for diesel, propane, milk, and bread. Bids are to be opened at the May meeting. The board approved Missouri Consultants for Education policies.

Insurance open enrollment for Grundy R-5 staff members will be done virtually through April 24th. Superintendent Phillip Fox says the insurance is through the Ozarks Schools Benefits Association.

The Grundy R-5 senior trip and original high school graduation date of May 17th have been canceled. High school and elementary graduation have been rescheduled tentatively for either June 27th, July 11th, or August 8th.

It was reported more than 60 students are receiving lunches served by the district. The Study Island computer program was reported to be successful and combined with paper and pencil copies for some students to continue education during the school closure.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the employment of all non-certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year. Speech Implementer Shawna Tabbert’s resignation was accepted. Multiple extra duty contracts were also approved.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares