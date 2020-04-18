Resurfacing project on Interstate 35 to close ramps

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will require ramp closures next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Ideker, Incorporated to resurface I-35 from the Clinton/Clay County line to just north of Highway 116.

The contractor plans to begin paving Monday. The I-35 southbound on and off-ramps at Highway 116 will be closed Monday as part of the paving. The I-35 northbound on and off-ramps at Highway 116 will be closed Tuesday. The closures will be during daylight hours.

The contractor plans to have multiple crews and work zones within the project limits for both directions of I-35 through mid-July. Crews will be working close to traffic. Crews could work seven days per week and may work during daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane of I-35 in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Some lane closures could be up around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

MoDOT notes the work is weather permitting, and schedules may change. Motorists are urged to pay attention to road signage and barricades.

