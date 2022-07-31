Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29.

Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.

The Kirksville Police Department notes the woman was unable to exit the home in the 500 block of West Mary Street and died at the scene. The Kirksville Fire Department was said to have arrived within four minutes of the call and found the woman within four minutes of arrival.

The Kirksville Police Department reports a witness of the fire said a subject ran from the area around the time the fire was discovered. The police developed information that two juvenile males reportedly unlawfully entered the home and were responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, or Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600. Someone can call anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878).