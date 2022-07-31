Bucklin Homecoming set to begin on August 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 83rd Annual Bucklin Homecoming will be next weekend.

Activities will begin on August 4th at 6 pm. There will be a Baby Show, Little Prince and Princess, and Queen contest. KC Ruckus will perform on stage.

August 5th, Riker will perform at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

The schedule for August 6th includes a cornhole tournament and a tractor show at 10 a.m., the “Small Town, BIG Heart”-themed parade at 1 p.m., and Cody Vandereaux performing at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

There will be a welcome each evening at 6 o’clock followed by the Bucklin American Legion Post Number 57 Honor Guard. There will also be early bird lawn chair attendance drawings.

A food stand will open at Bucklin Homecoming on August 4th and 5th at 5:30 and on August 6th at 11 o’clock.

More information can be found on the City of Bucklin Facebook page.