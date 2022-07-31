Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody.

A Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday evening in Caldwell County. Forty-eight-year-old Scott Lord was accused of driving while intoxicated and not having a valid driver’s license. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A Richmond resident was arrested early Saturday in Ray County. 39-year-old Travis Sutlon was accused of driving while intoxicated/chronic offender, felony resisting arrest, no turn signal, no proof of insurance, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to display valid plates. Sutlon was held at the Ray County Jail.

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Humphreys man in Sullivan County on Friday afternoon, July 29 on a warrant and other allegations.

The Sullivan County warrant for 36-year-old Charlie McGowan was on felony delivery of a controlled substance. He was also accused of felony delivery of the controlled substance methamphetamine, felony unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and not having insurance.

McGowan was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and was reported as bondable.