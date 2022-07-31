Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries.

Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Alexis Lewis of St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas was to seek treatment later for minor injuries.

The accident happened shortly after 6 am Friday as the car was southbound and the pickup was traveling north when both vehicles collided head-on

Both vehicles were demolished and the patrol reported alexander brown was the only person not wearing a seat belt.