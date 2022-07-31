Obituary & Services: Addison Louise “Addie Lou” Crone

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Addison Louise “Addie Lou” Crone was the daughter of Rick and Cindy Crone of Pattonsburg, Missouri. She was born on November 10, 2008, in Liberty, Missouri, and entered the loving arms of Jesus on July 27, 2022.

Addie sincerely loved her mommy and daddy and her brother, Colton “Bubba”, unconditionally. She and Colton shared a special bond and were frequently found frog-gigging, four-wheeler riding, or swimming but were too competitive to share a game of one-on-one. Together, the family so enjoyed camping. Traveling was her delight. Addie was proud to say they had been in thirty-eight states. She enjoyed vacations, hiking, boating, hunting, fishing, or attending sporting events. She was an active young lady who excelled at basketball, softball, and track particularly with her mom as a coach. Addie also enjoyed participating with her father and being a dog handler in puppy hunts at the family’s Flint Ridge Fox Pen along with traveling to the many field trials. Her talents included playing the saxophone, medaling in Science Olympiad, and being an honor student. Addie made friends easily and held them dear. They shared many laughs and good times. Her special likes were the color turquoise, wearing bell-bottom pants and crocs, sunflowers, bubble braids, pizza rolls, and Mt. Dew, leaving selfies on others’ phones, flashing that blue-eyed happy smile, and nothing was as great as her old pair of well-worn cowboy boots. Her pastimes included riding her horse, Shadow, doing crafts, snuggling her many pet dogs and cats, and simply hanging out with her cousins.

Addie had grown to love the Lord, professed her faith at the age of eleven, was active in her church, volunteered at VBS, and attended youth group.

Addie will be sadly missed by a host of family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Rick and Cindy, and her brother, Colton, of the home. Maternal grandparents are Nancy (Greg) Hall of St. Joseph and Steve (Lena) Lager of Parkville. Addie is additionally survived by many loving aunts and uncles: Debbie (Gabe) Crabtree, Pam (Kenton) Plymell, Becky (Willie) Butler, and Dexter (Mariah) Daniel all of Pattonsburg, Brent (Rae) Lager of Kansas City, MO, Erin Walker from Kearney, Ryan Daniel from Sante Fe, New Mexico, Lauren (Steven) Brown of Overland Park, Kansas, Larry (Nichel) Crone, of Pattonsburg and Roger (Tracy) Crone also of Pattonsburg. She was blessed with many cousins: Cody and Kelsey Crabtree, Haleigh (Nick) Birkenholz, Jillian, and Kentley Plymell, Wiley, Kason, and Tyler Butler, Morgan and Lillian Miller, Carter Walker, Joey Brown, Caitlin (Craig) Roberts, Kylie (Jason) Cruthis, Megan and Carter Crone, Quincy Crone, and Paislee, Teagan, and Maddi Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Norma Crone.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in the McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Addie Crone Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.