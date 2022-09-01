Audio: Voting rights group says new law is making it harder to register voters in Missouri

State News September 1, 2022
Voter Registration News Graphic
It’s now harder to register new voters in Missouri, according to the League of Women Voters. 

 

 

The group blames a new law that took effect this week that makes it illegal to pay people who work to register voters, requires volunteers who help register ten or more people to register with the Secretary of State’s office, and limits volunteers to Missouri residents who are 18 or older and who are already registered to vote in Missouri.

Marilyn McLeod, president of the League of Women Voters’ Missouri chapter, says the new law criminalized the work they regularly do and harms Missouri voters. It’s part of the same law that once again requires voters to show a photo ID at the polls. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.

