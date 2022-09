Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

FFA Chapters at Chillicothe and Gallatin are among the “sweepstakes” award winners at the Missouri State Fair.

According to the Missouri FFA Association, the Chillicothe FFA Chapter won awards in swine and a category called the Governor’s Best Livestock.

Gallatin won a sweepstakes award in the “Field Crops” category.

Eight other FFA Chapters won sweepstakes awards in other livestock categories.