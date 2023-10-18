Audio: Twenty-eight high school bands to take part in Missouri Day Marching Festival

Twenty-eight high school bands from Missouri and Iowa are scheduled to perform at the Missouri Day Marching Festival in Trenton throughout the day on October 21st.

Trenton High School Assistant Band Director Phillip Ray says there will be around 1,500 students, directors, and support staff.

Bands will range from 15 to 110 members.

Twenty bands will compete in the parade competition. The Missouri Day Parade will start at Main Street and Crowder Road on October 21st at 8:30 in the morning. Ray notes the bands will be spaced with floats between them.

There will be three parade judges. Ray says a music judge will be at the Baptist Student Union, a corner judge will be at Ninth and Main Streets, and a block judge will look at the overall ensemble at Steve’s Carts on East Ninth Street.

Bands will leave the parade route at Normal Street and go to Trenton High School to prepare for other competitions.

Twenty entries are scheduled to perform in the indoor color guard competition, which starts at the THS gym at 10:30. Fifteen entries are scheduled for the indoor drumline shows, which begin at 1:50.

Ray says one band scheduled to perform is a band from Moravia, Iowa.

Band Teacher Lise Nelson is mentioned.

Twenty bands are scheduled to perform field shows at C. F. Russell Stadium, starting at 2:30.

Ray reports there is one judge each for the color guard and drumline competitions. There are five or six judges for the field shows.

Ray believes the judges are what draws bands to the Trenton festival.

Trenton High School will perform in exhibition in each competition, and its field show performance will be just before awards are presented on October 21st. Culver-Stockton College’s marching band will also perform in exhibition right before the awards presentation.

Awards will be given at 8 o’clock that night. Ray reports the Hannaford Sweepstakes trophy will go to the high school with the highest overall score for the day.

There is no admission charge for any Missouri Days Marching Festival events because of area donors.

For more details, please visit the Missouri Day Marching Festival website or the Midwest Marching website.