Audio: Culver-Stockton College to take part in Missouri Day Marching Festival

The marching band from Culver-Stockton College in Canton will perform an exhibition at the Missouri Days Marching Festival in Trenton on October 21. The “Thrill on the Hill” field show performance is slated for that evening at 7:45 p.m., just before the awards presentation, at C. F. Russell Stadium.

Trenton R-9 Band Director Anthony Webb, an alumnus of Culver-Stockton, mentions that the college had been without a marching band for “quite some time.” He adds that it’s a smaller, private college affiliated with the Disciples of Christ faith.

Webb reveals that the college dedicated several years to developing the marching band, now under the leadership of Director Ryan Christian.

Amy Stollberg, Culver-Stockton’s color guard advisor, also oversees the choir. The drum major, Brianna Dinnon from Rock Island, Illinois, is a senior majoring in Music Technology with a minor in Applied Programming.

Webb estimates the band to comprise around 40 to 45 members, with six or seven being his former students.

He anticipates that Culver-Stockton College’s exhibition performance at the Missouri Days Marching Festival on October 21 will be “a pretty good show.”

The Trenton High School Bulldog Marching Band will also showcase their talents during the field show at 7:30 p.m., preceding Culver-Stockton.

Entry to all marching festival events is free. These events include a parade, indoor color guard, and indoor drumline competitions.

For more details, please visit the Missouri Day Marching Festival website or the Midwest Marching website.