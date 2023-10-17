MoDOT advances with Highway 5 intersection improvements

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) recently issued an update concerning the ongoing improvement project at the Highway 5 intersection in Sullivan County.

Over the past two weeks, significant progress has been made, with teams compacting the sub-base clay and hauling in aggregate base on both Highway 5 and Route N. This phase was promptly followed by the initiation of asphalt paving around the critical intersection.

Looking ahead, MoDOT has scheduled asphalt paving over the next fortnight. The upcoming work focuses on several intersections along Highway 5, including those at Route N, Mid-Lake Road, and Mayapple Road. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and efficiency in Sullivan County, directly benefiting local and through traffic.

Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution around these zones, anticipate potential delays, and respect all signage and barriers to ensure worker safety. MoDOT appreciates public patience while these essential improvements are underway.