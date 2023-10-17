MoDOT advances with Highway 5 intersection improvements

Local News October 17, 2023October 17, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Road Work
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) recently issued an update concerning the ongoing improvement project at the Highway 5 intersection in Sullivan County.

Over the past two weeks, significant progress has been made, with teams compacting the sub-base clay and hauling in aggregate base on both Highway 5 and Route N. This phase was promptly followed by the initiation of asphalt paving around the critical intersection.

Looking ahead, MoDOT has scheduled asphalt paving over the next fortnight. The upcoming work focuses on several intersections along Highway 5, including those at Route N, Mid-Lake Road, and Mayapple Road. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and efficiency in Sullivan County, directly benefiting local and through traffic.

Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution around these zones, anticipate potential delays, and respect all signage and barriers to ensure worker safety. MoDOT appreciates public patience while these essential improvements are underway.

Post Views: 79
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.