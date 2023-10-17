No school days announced for Spickard R-2 students

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education met on October 16 and approved a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) stipend along with additional professional development time. These incentives are for teachers attending LETRS training.

Teachers will receive $500 per volume completed, provided they achieve an 80% passing score. The day preceding each monthly LETRS class is designated as an extra professional development workday for each teacher.

The board approved budget amendments, with revenue totaling $1,229,567.12 and expenditures amounting to $1,118,851.93.

Discussion of the Literacy Plan has been tabled until the next meeting.

Superintendent Erica Eakes reported that lead testing was completed, and the Spickard R-2 results should arrive within a few weeks.

The school has applied for the School Lunch Equipment Assistance Grant to acquire a new double-door, larger refrigerator.

GRM has completed the installation of new door safety locks.

Health insurance renewal is scheduled for the following month.

This year, the district is under monitoring for Title and Special Education federal programs. Documentation for the October cycle has been submitted.

The Core Data for the October cycle was also submitted by the deadline.

The end of the first quarter is announced for October 20.

Red Ribbon Week will run from October 23 through 26.

Spickard R-2 will dismiss early on October 26 at 1 p.m., with parent-teacher conferences following from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be no school on October 27.

The Top Pirate Assembly and Honor Roll Assembly are scheduled for October 30 at 3:15 p.m.

The Parent Teacher Organization’s Trunk or Treat event is set for October 31 at 2 p.m.

The school will be closed on November 1 due to a teacher in-service day.

A Veterans Day program is scheduled for November 10 at 11 a.m.

A circus field trip and PTO Friendsgiving are planned for November 17.

No action was taken following an executive session.