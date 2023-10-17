Obituary & Services: Valinda “Lindy” Lamp

Valinda “Lindy” Lamp, 59, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, and recently a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, at her residence.

Born to Dave and Charlotte (Campbell) Bogle on April 15, 1964, Lindy was a 1982 graduate of Tri-County High School in Jamesport, Missouri. She married Dannie Ray Lamp in Jamesport on September 19, 1982. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2017. Lindy worked as a cook for the Chillicothe and Jamesport school districts. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, and listening to music, but her true passion was raising her children.

She is survived by three sons, Cory Lamp and his wife, Cassie, of Platte City, Missouri; Cody Lamp of St. Joseph, Missouri; and Casey Lamp of Nashville, Tennessee; and one daughter, Shelby Lamp of St. Joseph, Missouri. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Avery, Morgan, and Atticus Lamp of Platte City, Missouri; and siblings Cindy Hetrick and her husband, Jason, of Cameron, Missouri; Neil Bogle and his wife, Michelle, of Overland Park, Kansas; Amy Meadows and her husband, John, of Georgia; and Nichole Stout and her husband, Steve, of Jamesport, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dannie, and brother John Bogle.

Memorial services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.