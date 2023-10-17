Over 1000 participate in Missouri Department of Conservation Fall Driving Tour at Poosey Conservation Area

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosted the 37th annual Fall Driving Tour at the Poosey Conservation Area on Oct. 15.

Cool temperatures and light, intermittent rain early in the event failed to stop trucks, ATVs, horseback riders, golf carts, cars, and horse-drawn carriages from traversing the hilly gravel service roads. MDC crews counted 1,079 bundled-up visitors at the tour’s start at Pike’s Lake. The moisture brightened the yellow and red colors of the autumn foliage.

MDC’s Poosey fall tour allows visitors to drive vehicles on service roads normally closed to the public. Tour stops along the way highlighted conservation practices such as timber stand improvement. At a stopping point along the route, MDC and partners staffed table displays about topics such as helping grassland species, managing invasive species, and helping conservation agents with Operation Game Thief. MDC staff visited with people on the tour and answered questions.

A popular stop, especially for children, was the Panther Den. They climbed the limestone bluff into the cave-like overhang. Visitors met Waylon, MDC’s German shorthair K9.

MDC’s Poosey Conservation Area in northwestern Livingston County has a variety of fishing lakes and ponds, trails, forest habitat, savannas, woodlands, and restored grasslands