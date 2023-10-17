Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift collection set for week of November 13, 2023

Thousands of locations across the nation are gearing up to participate in the annual collection of shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. From Nov. 13-20, during National Collection Week, more than 4,500 sites will serve as drop-off points.

The initiative, ongoing since 1993, involves filling shoeboxes with school supplies, personal care items, and toys. These boxes are then distributed to children globally. In 2023, the organization aims to reach an additional 11 million children, continuing its mission of nearly three decades.

Packing a shoebox is an activity open to everyone. With time still on the calendar before the collection week, individuals, families, and various groups can turn empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with hope. The project collaborates with local churches worldwide to ensure the gifts reach children in need. Detailed packing instructions are available on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, emphasizes the impact of these gifts. “The act of giving a shoebox gift is a powerful way to tell children they are loved by God and that hope is real,” he said. “It’s more than a present; it’s a gateway to sharing the message of hope in Jesus Christ.”

For those interested in participating, drop-off locations are conveniently searchable online by city or ZIP code, making it easier for contributors to find the nearest sites during National Collection Week. Visible signage will guide participants at each location.

Celebrating its 30th year, Operation Christmas Child continues its global outreach committed to showing God’s love through these simple, yet impactful, shoebox gifts. The project, through local churches’ support, has touched lives in over 170 countries with more than 209 million shoeboxes since its inception.