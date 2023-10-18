Riding for Our Veterans event set for November 4

The sixth annual Riding for Our Veterans Benefit Chili Cookoff, Auction, and Awards Banquet is slated for November.

Terry Cashatt will receive the Jose Valenzuela Veterans Hero Award, and Larry “Bud” Hinnen will be honored with the Leonard Oster Founders Award at the new veterans building in Chillicothe on November 4th.

Judging for the chili cookoff will commence at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the auction.

Entrants can participate in the chili cookoff for a fee of $25, with $500 in prize money up for grabs. Please RSVP by November 1st by calling 660-322-0401.

Donations will be graciously accepted for the supper at the Riding for Our Veterans’ sixth annual benefit on November 4th.