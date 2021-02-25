Audio: Trenton High School senior named Star Area Farmer

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

A Trenton High School senior was named the Star Area Farmer at the Area 2 FFA Proficiency Award Night the night of February 24th.

Kidridge Griffin is the president of the Trenton FFA. He will be one of 16 students statewide competing for the State Star Farmer Award at the State FFA Convention in late April. He was selected based on his supervised agricultural experience project, FFA involvement, and an interview.

Kidridge Griffin was a recent guest on KTTN’s Open Line.

Other Area 2 FFA Proficiency Award results were announced. Those receiving first place and qualifying for state include Jaycie Griffin in Ag Sales Placement, Kidridge Griffin in Beef Production – Entrepreneurship, and Colton Roy in Specialty Animal Production.

Those receiving second-place awards include Roy, Griffin, Kaci Persell, and Gracyn Rongey.

Related