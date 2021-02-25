Moberly man arrested in Livingston County for failing to appear in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Moberly man in Livingston County on February 25th on warrants for failure to appear in court on several Grundy County charges.

Forty-three-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo was arrested on a capias warrant on failure to appear on felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support. His bond on that charge is $10,000 cash only. Milazzo is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 11th.

Other warrants were for allegedly failing to appear on misdemeanor charges of exceeded posted speed limit, owner-operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond on those charges totals $480 cash only. Milazzo is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court for the misdemeanor charges on March 9th.

