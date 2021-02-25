Interstate 35 pavement repairs to begin in Clinton County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Contractor crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin pavement repairs soon on Interstate 35 between Route 116 and Shoal Creek.

Iowa Civil Contracting was awarded the $2,835,743.79 contract to repair sections of I-35 between mile markers 41 and 49 in both directions. The contractor intends to begin, Monday, March 1, on the southern end of the project, in the northbound lanes. The project is scheduled to continue through mid-July and will include ramp resurfacing and guardrail improvements.

The pavement repairs and guardrail work will require intermittent lane closures. One lane, in each direction, will remain open for the duration of the project, with a 12-foot width restriction in place. Lane closures may remain active around the clock to allow the concrete to cure.

During the ramp resurfacing, scheduled for early May, some ramps within the project limits will close. Advanced notice of ramp closures will be provided.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

