Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th

August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th.

Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact a congregation can reach out to regarding Serve Trenton. Ambassadors also coordinate promotional materials for the church.

The nondenominational event will start its sixth year at the C. F. Russell Stadium on September 24th and 25th at 8 o’clock in the morning each day. There will be a time of praise, worship, and prayer before volunteers will divide into groups and work on projects around the community.

Bailey says a lot of residents have small projects around their homes they do not think are worth calling someone to do, or they do not know who to contact to do the work. He notes that, sometimes, needs can be easily met by putting on gloves or picking up a shovel and showing up. Those are the individuals Serve Trenton wants to help and Bailey says there are no tasks that are too small.

Harris says the premise of Serve Trenton is rooted in scripture. The event is modeled after Matthew 22:36, which talks about the greatest commandment.

Serve Trenton is looking at how it can expand and focus on the individuals being helped and not just on the projects. Serve Trenton would also like to focus on families taking in foster children.

Harris says a lot of gifted Trenton residents have come forward to help in the past. He comments if someone is willing and able, there is something for him or her to do.

Volunteers can also provide childcare for others who have children who are too young to participate. Project coordinators are also helpful.

Submitting a project does not guarantee it will be done because there could be not enough volunteers to do the work, or the weather might play a part. Harris states that Serve Trenton keeps a bank of project requests.

Registering for a project or volunteering helps with planning and logistics. Volunteers can serve one day or both on September 24th and 25th. Serve Trenton would like volunteer and project forms to be submitted by September 9th.

The forms can be found on the Serve Trenton Facebook page. A QR code is also available on the Facebook page that can be scanned and will take someone to registration.

Bailey adds that someone can also obtain paper copies of the forms through a Serve Trenton ambassador. Individuals interested in being ambassadors can reach out to their pastors, Harris, or Bailey to determine if there are already ambassadors at those churches. If not, Bailey says that responsibility will be passed on to those volunteers.

Tax-deductible donations for Serve Trenton can be made with Green Hills Rural Development. Harris says they can be dropped off or mailed to Green Hills Rural Development at 810 Washington Street in Trenton.

More information about the event on September 24th and 25th can be found on the Serve Trenton Facebook page.