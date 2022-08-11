Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany set to kickoff September 1st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A parade, livestock shows, and grandstand events will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fair of Bethany from September 1st through 5th.

The parade will start at the Bethany Community Gym that Thursday at 6 pm. The parade route begins on Main Street and continues to the fairgrounds.

Livestock shows will begin Friday and include Goat and Rabbit shows. Saturday will include Swine and Poultry shows, and Sunday will include the Beef Show.

The Harrison County Farm Bureau will sponsor a Super Farmer Contest on September 3rd at 3 pm. The Premium Sale will be held on September 4th at 5 pm.

Grandstand events will include Silver Bullet on September 1st at 8 pm, a tractor pull September 2nd at 6:30, and Bailey Zimmerman and the Randy Rogers Band September 3rd at 7 pm. September 4th will include monster trucks at 2 pm and car races at 7 pm. September 5th will include a demolition derby at 12:30 and car races at 7 pm. Tickets for grandstand events vary in price.

Northwest Missouri State Fair front gate admission will cost $5 for adults and is free for individuals 10 years old and younger. September 1st is Family Day, and admission will be free for everyone. Season tickets cost $15 for adults.

Visit the Northwest Missouri State Fair website for more information.

(Photo courtesy Northwest Missouri State Fair website)