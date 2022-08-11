Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goats

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Wether Goat at the Missouri State Fair. Ty is from Houstonia and is a member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. Ty’s prize-winning wether goat weighed 85 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion honor went to Rylee Anderson of Chillicothe. She is the daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Rylee’s ham weighed 88 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, both Ty and Rylee will sell their goats in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.