A funeral service for Bethany resident Blanche Ross will be held on August 15th at 1:30 pm at the Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Foster Cemetery of New Hampton. Open visitation starts on August 15th at 9 am at Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Blanche Ross died on August 10th at the KU Medical Center of Kansas City, Kansas. She was 98.

Survivors in the area include her son John Ross of Bethany.