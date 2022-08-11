Five Points Alive to host Downtown Chalk Walk and dinner

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Downtown Chalk Walk will be held, and Five Points Alive will hold a dinner in Trenton on August 26th.

Registration for the free chalk walk will start at Sesquicentennial Park at 3:30 that afternoon, and chalk time will be from 3:30 to 7 pm. Judging will begin at 7 pm.

Water soluble chalk will be provided to participants. The top three participants in each of the three age divisions will receive cash prizes. The divisions are youth for participants eight to 12 years old, teens from 13 to 18, and adults for those at least 19.

Participants can register at Howard’s Department Store, Vintage Vines, and the Trenton Police Department and spectators are welcome.

Five Points Alive will celebrate the Downtown Chalk Walk with dinner on August 26th. Doors will open at The Space at 6 pm, and the Italian meal will be served at 6:30.

The menu will include meat or chicken lasagna, green beans, bread, salad, and the choice of cheesecake or chocolate layered pudding.

Amy Guthrie will provide entertainment.

The requested donation is $25 per person. Sign up, and pay with Kathi at Howard’s. The deadline to sign up is August 22nd.