Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approves increase in graduation requirements

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on August 10th approved increasing substitute teacher pay. The pay will be $100 per day, which is a $15 increase.

The tax levy was approved at $5 and 92.07 cents, which is the same as last year. Assessed valuation for Grundy R-5 is $12,245,753, which is up $913,714 from last year’s valuation.

The board approved an increase in graduation requirements. Beginning with the 2024 senior class, 28 credits will be required. A school representative says 26 credits are currently required.

The board of education met with the Galt Board of Aldermen regarding the future maintenance and use of the city ballpark. After discussion, the administration was directed to investigate all aspects of ownership and upkeep of the ball field.

There was a discussion of possibly purchasing a beef animal for the food service program. The board of education directed the administration to let bids for the purchase of a beef animal for district use.

Eligibility criteria was approved for the federal Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

The board approved preliminary bus routes for Grundy R-5. Final routes are to be approved at the next meeting.

Heating systems for the bus barn were reviewed. The board approved a propane tube heating system bid from Kevin Wyatt for $8,000.

Other items approved were the Special Education Compliance Plan from the Department of Education and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

There were reports on maintenance in the elementary and high school buildings and construction projects. The installation of new windows for the elementary school is almost complete.

There were also reports on replacing the dishwasher in the high school kitchen and the July 25th district audit. No action was taken on those matters.

After a closed session, it was announced the board offered contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. They were to Dena Courtney for part-time English and Darrel Cunningham as part-time transportation director.

The board accepted the resignation of Paraprofessional Jessica Gannon.