Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation from THS student on preparations for student exchange program

At the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on August 11th, a Trenton High School sophomore discussed her preparations for the Rotary Student Exchange program. Sophia Currie will leave for Spain on September 3rd.

She will live and attend school there for the 2022-2023 school year. She will live with two families in the north part of the country.

Her mother, Amy Currie, was an exchange student in Mexico when she was a high school student. Sophia Currie said it was her mother’s experience that helped her decide to participate in the program. She commented she also has a friend from Spain and likes the food from there.

Sophia Currie said she is excited to learn about the culture of the country. She sees this opportunity as a chance to help others by sharing her experiences.

She plans to update her parents weekly on a YouTube channel as well as through emails and other correspondence. She also plans to provide updates to Trenton Rotary Club members.

Currie began the application process more than a year ago. She went through a series of interviews before being selected.

The Trenton Rotary Club will host an exchange student from Mexico who will arrive on August 19th. The student will stay with three families during the 2022-2023 school year.

During the business meeting, information was given on the September 10th fish fry. The event will be at the Rock Barn from 5 o’clock to 6:30 in the evening.

An in-person meal will be served, and take-out orders will also be available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

There will also be a silent auction. Funds raised will go toward the club’s annual contribution to the Rotary Foundation.

Tickets for the fish fry were distributed, and there was a sign-up sheet for members to help.

Preliminary plans were discussed about the Trenton Rotary Club’s organization of the Missouri Day Festival Parade on October 15th.

A meeting will be held at Preferred Family Healthcare on August 17th at 4 p.m. It is open to club members and others who would like to help with the parade.