Princeton Board of Education to hear ball field updates at meeting on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and its regular meeting next week. Both will be held in the high school library on August 15th.

The hearing will start at 5:15 in the evening. The proposed tax rate is $5.2445 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of $.0688 from last year.

The board will hear ball field project updates and financing information at the regular meeting at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include approval of the 2022-2023 student and staff handbooks, grant updates, and a special education local compliance plan. The agenda for the Princeton Board of Education’s meeting on August 15th also includes a closed session for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.