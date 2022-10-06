Audio: Plaque honoring Rock Island Railroad employee placed at Cameron depot almost 100 years ago

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A plaque honoring a Rock Island Railroad employee was placed by the former train depot in Cameron nearly 100 years ago, and a sycamore tree was planted.

Photographer Ron Tolen will be at the depot on October 10th at 3 pm to explain the significance of the plaque.

Tolen says plaques honoring employees were placed along the Rock Island Line in commemoration of the railroad’s 70th anniversary. For that anniversary, Rock Island selected 70 employees to recognize, and the commemoration occurred on October 10th, 1922.

Tolen says John Walker, the employee honored on the plaque at the Cameron depot, died a few months before the plaque was put up at the depot.

During October 10th’s event, Tolen will also sing a song he wrote.