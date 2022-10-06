Audio: Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group assists those diagnosed with breast cancer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group started in 2018 to assist county residents who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says that since the group began, it has helped more than 45 women and one man. The group’s main focus is to provide emotional support.

The Breast Cancer Support Group also provides financial support. Jennings notes the group has given about $12,700 to Grundy County residents for things like gas, food, medical expenses, and airfare.

The group also provides gift bags with books, back scratchers, pillows, and other resources.

The group receives support from the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Women’s Health Services Program.

Jennings says the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group is also supported by the Scrappy Quilters. The quilters provide pillows that go under people’s arms after surgery and seat belt covers. Cyndi Johnson with the Scrappy Quilters also creates wall hangings and donates them to the Breast Cancer Support Group.

Janna Burkeybile has also donated a pink wreath. The Breast Cancer Support Group will sell tickets at an upcoming Pink Out event, so someone can win the wreath.

Pink Out games will be at Trenton High School volleyball on October 10th, THS football on October 14th, North Central Missouri College doubleheader women’s softball on October 16th, Pleasant View R-6 on October 20th, and Laredo on November 3rd.

A cookout will be held on October 7th as a fundraiser for the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group. The event will be in the Trenton Hy-Vee parking lot from 11 to 1 o’clock.

Breast Cancer Support Group Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says Tom Stanturf will prepare the food.

There will be tables and chairs available, so people can sit down and eat there if they want.

Attendees on October 7th can eat and pay what they want. Pink Out t-shirts will also be available for purchase as well as insulated cups and car coasters made by Amber May of Rie Creations.

Cash donations will be accepted, or someone can pay by a check made out to GCBCSG. Jennings says any donation made without purchasing merchandise will be sent to the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, and the person who made the donation will receive a receipt that he or she can use for a tax deduction. Money raised will stay in Grundy County.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group will host Pink Out games, too.

One will be for Trenton High School volleyball on October 10th. Bulldog Mascot Sponsor Dave Burkeybile says the mascots will run the concession stand at the game and donate 50 cents per soft drink or water sold to the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group, and Trenton Coca-Cola will match the donation.

The Pink Out THS football game will be on October 14th. Jennings notes cheerleaders, the flag corp, and the band will wear pink gloves.

Other Pink Out games will be at the North Central Missouri College doubleheader for women’s softball on October 16th, Pleasant View R-6 on October 20th, and Laredo on November 3rd.

Jennings can speak to groups to increase breast cancer awareness. Someone with breast cancer can also contact her for support and more information about the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group. Jennings can be messaged on Facebook or called at 660-359-1923.