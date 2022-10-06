Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th.

Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”

The Grundy County Museum, located in Downtown Trenton, will also be open for its last weekend October 15th and 16th. Notable Grundy County residents are the main exhibit this year.

Spencer notes visitors will have an opportunity to nominate other Grundy County residents they feel should be recognized with a display next year at the museum.

More information provided will help the museum board decide it if wants to honor someone. Spencer says the board plans to honor Grundy County residents for several years.

Spencer says there will be fewer notable Grundy County residents on display next year as well as another exhibit.

The Grundy County Museum display in the fine arts area at the Missouri Day Festival will follow the same hours as the rest of the Rock Barn area. Those hours are October 14th from 10 to 7 o’clock and October 15th from 9 to 7 o’clock.

The Grundy County Museum in Downtown Trenton has regular hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:30 to 4:30. Spencer adds that the museum might open at the same time the Missouri Day Car Show starts at the Trenton Elks Lodge on October 16th, which is 8 am.