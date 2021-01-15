Audio: Pamela Patreeka of the National Weather Service on the winter storm hitting north Missouri

Local News January 15, 2021 KTTN News
Winter Storm Graphic
The News department at KTTN and the Par Broadcast group spoke with Pamela Patreeka of the National Weather Service regarding the winter weather that’s expected to continue today.

 

 

Harrison and six other counties in northwest Missouri remain under a blizzard warning for much of today.

 

 

The National Weather Service official explains the definition of a blizzard warning is primarily due to high winds, accompanied by snow.

 

 

Pam Patreeka was asked when the Trenton area can expect the snow to come to an end?

 

 

The local forecast for tonight includes snow may mix with freezing drizzle.

 

 

Pamela Patreeka of the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill.

