Area counties reporting 32 cases of COVID-19 and 1 death; free COVID testing event set for Bethany

The Livingston County Health Center on January 14th reported nine new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,265. Sixty cases were active, with 30 facility actives, 25 in the community, and five school actives. There were 11 current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 41 deaths for Livingston County.

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases were reported in Linn County on January 14th, which brought the total to 1,070. The health department notes 78 cases were active, which was down one. Seventy active cases were in the community. Twenty-three COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Linn County.

The Putnam County Health Department announced January 14th it received notification of two residents testing positive for COVID-19, making the total 405. Twenty individuals were being actively monitored by public health, which was an increase of one. There were nine COVID-19-related deaths reported for Putnam County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms one additional COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 13. There are also six additional positive cases, which makes that total 808, with 34 active cases and two active probable cases.

A free drive-through COVID-19 testing event will be held in Bethany. Northwest Health Services and the Missouri Primary Care Association will present the event at the Bethany Community Gym on January 26th from noon to 4 o’clock.

Anyone can receive a test regardless of symptoms. Register for this testing event by clicking HERE.

