Trenton man injured in crash on Highway 6

A Trenton man sustained injuries when the pickup truck he drove was struck by a semi-truck one mile east of Trenton on Thursday evening, January 14th.

Emergency medical services transported 47-year-old Jason Hunter to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton with what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries. No injuries were reported for semi driver 41-year-old Donald Hand, III of Sioux City, Iowa.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 before the pickup slowed to make a right turn, the big rig attempted to avoid the pickup and turned right. The big rig then hit the rear right bumper of the pickup. The pickup came to rest in the eastbound lane, and the big rig came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.

Moderate damage was reported for the big rig and minor damage for the pickup. Both drivers wore seat belts.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Fire, and the Missouri Department of Transportation assisted at the scene of the crash.

