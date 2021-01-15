Kirksville man injured in crash south of Mercer on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck ran off the road and overturned two miles south of Mercer Thursday evening, January 14th.

Emergency medical services transported 55-year-old John Moots to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. He was then taken to Saint Luke’s on the Plaza.

The pickup traveled south on Highway 65 before running off the west side of the road, striking a hole, overturning, and coming to rest on its passenger side.

The vehicle was totaled and it is unknown if Moots wore a seat belt.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

