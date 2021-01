Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reminds the public about scammers calling claiming they are from the IRS, Social Security Administration, or a banking institution or saying someone has won a sweepstake.

Residents are advised to not provide these callers with any personal or banking information and hang up.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel says these institutions will not call and threaten anyone in an attempt to get information.

