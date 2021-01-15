Scholarships for high school seniors now available through FCS Financial

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Since 2004, FCS Financial has provided more than $670,000 to Missouri high school seniors seeking higher education. Up to 35 scholarships, each at $1,500 will be awarded to children or grandchildren of FCS Financial members. The scholarship deadline is March 1 and recipients will be notified in April.

Applicants must be a graduating senior at a Missouri high school and a child or grandchild of an FCS Financial member. Additionally, the student must attain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, an ACT score of at least 26, or rank in the top 20 percent of their senior class. The scholarship applicants are then judged by a non-partisan committee on leadership roles, work experience, community involvement, and essays.

Apply online at www.myfcsfinancial.com. Click on About Us at the top of the web page and choose the Scholarships link. Relatives of FCS Financial board members or employees are not eligible.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 offices in Missouri. FCS Financial is a member of the Farm Credit System. The system is a nationwide network of cooperative lending institutions that provides credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and agribusinesses. With more than 100 years of agricultural lending experience, the Farm Credit System is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States.

Related